Labourers in Afghanistan find work less than two days per week: Report

Kabul, June 23 (IANS) Labourers in Afghanistan are finding work for less than two days a week on average, showcasing the country's continuous economic problems despite stable food markets and a relatively strong currency, a new World Food Programme (WFP) report has revealed, according to local media.

According to the WFP report, unskilled workers were able to find work at an average of just 1.9 days of employment per week, about 16 per cent lower than last year's level and the three-year average. Daily wages averaged 309 Afghanis, slightly better than the previous week, Amu TV reported.

The findings showcase a continuous challenge for millions of Afghans who depend on daily labour to support their families. Many households in Afghanistan continue to struggle due to limited income opportunities despite the availability of food supplies and stabilised prices.

The Afghan currency remained steady at around 64.3 Afghanis per US dollar. However, several staple foods were more expensive in comparison to the last year. The report also highlighted the increasing cost for farmers.

The WFP report comes as Afghanistan continue to grapple with one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, Amu TV reported. Although inflation has eased and markets remained functional, the report said that the benefits have yet to change into meaningful improvements in livelihoods for many Afghan households. The challenge for millions of people in Afghanistan who rely on casual labour is not the availability of food but the ability to afford it.

On June 16, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the nutrition crisis in Afghanistan is worsening, highlighting growing humanitarian concerns in the country.

In a statement, the OCHA said that 3.7 million children are expected to face severe malnutrition in 2026. It emphasised the need to have urgent funding to save lives in Afghanistan and stop irreversible harm, Afghanistan-based Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

The OCHA stated that the nutrition situation in Afghanistan is rapidly worsening in 2026, with wasting levels worsening in 26 of 34 provinces in comparison to 2025. It further mentioned that deterioration is happening before the peak wasting season, which is from July to September, indicating an early and deepening crisis, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

--IANS

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