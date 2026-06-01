Kylie Minogue: I don't have a boyfriend

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Pop star Kylie Minogue, who has given out hits such as “Can't get you out of my head,” “Especially for you,” and “On a night like this” has shared she doesn’t have a boyfriend and is "OK" with being on her own after her last relationship ended.

The Spinning Around star has confirmed she's unattached at the moment but she's fine with being alone because she would rather stay single than date the wrong person, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Minogue told The Sydney Morning Herald: " No, I don't have a boyfriend. I was in a relationship and when that ended I realised I was OK on my own. I'm definitely getting pickier."

She went on to share her relationship red flag, adding: "Narcissists. I've dated one, and I'm very grateful I now have that knowledge. That's like my red hot 'no'."

Minogue also confessed late INXS star Michael Hutchence, who she dated when she was in her 20s, was the true love of her life.

The singer previously dated fellow actor-singer Jason Donovan after they were cast as teenage lovers Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in Australian soap opera Neighbours and they are still good friends, with the Too Many Broken Hearts hitmaker having a key role in her Netflix documentary series Kylie.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Kylie said of Donovan: "Yeah, yeah, we are (good friends). I’ve texted him some doozies while I was looking through all the old photos and video footage of us together. I told him he better start collecting things for his doc."

The Padam Padam singer said she and Donovan had "fancied" one another for some time while working on Neighbours before their friendship turned romantic.

She said: "We fancied each other. The love story in the show came first and then it became a real thing."

Of watching her documentary with her family, she added: "It was so emotional, watching it with them. When the Neighbours clip of Scott and Charlene kissing came up, my nephew turned round to me and said, ‘Oh, that was quite the kiss!’"

--IANS

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