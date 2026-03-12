Kylie Jenner expresses wish to have more kids

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Reality star Kylie Jenner has shared that she would like to welcome more children. The 28-year-old media personality is focusing on herself before she hits the big 3-0 on August 10, 2027, amid having thoughts about giving her daughter Stormi, eight, and son Aire, four, another sibling.

Kylie, who has her children with her 34-year-old ex-partner, rapper-and-singer Travis Scott, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine, "In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, travelling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then I do want to have more kids”.

Following her split from Travis in January 2023, Kylie has been in a relationship with ‘Marty Supreme’ actor Timothee Chalamet, who has previously said he wants to be a dad.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in January, Timothee, 30, won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for his role as Marty Mauser in the 1950s-set ping-pong drama, loosely based on the real-life table tennis great Marty Reisman's journey to becoming a champion in table tennis.

And in his acceptance speech, he thanked his "partner of three years", adding, "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

Kylie rested her chin on her folded hands as she mouthed back, "I love you”. Khloe, who has her daughter, as well as a son named Tatum, three, with her 34-year-old ex-partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson, initially said "never say never" to a third child, but noted she would want to have a baby with her future husband.

During a recent episode of her ‘Khloe in Wonder Land’ podcast, she said, "Or, I have thought, maybe, I do have a few more embryos in the freezer. And I was like, I don't think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters. And it could just be how I was raised, like I feel like Tatum is gonna be fine, but a girl needs her sister, and I think maybe because that was my experience (with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner)”.

However, Khloe does not know if she could cope with having a third child.

--IANS

aa/