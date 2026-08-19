Kuwait envoy hails strong bilateral ties with India, expatriates’ role in communication

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Kuwait’s ambassador to India, Mishal Mustafa Al-Shamali, reaffirmed the strength of ties between the two countries while attending Independence Day celebrations at the Presidential Palace here, a new report has said.

Al-Shamali, who attended the event at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, praised the Indian community in Kuwait as a “vital bridge” of communication between the nations, the report from Kuwait-based Arab Times said.

He congratulated India’s leadership and people on their progress, pluralism and prosperity, the publication said.

The ambassador also emphasised the strength of the deep-rooted historical trade relations and cultural and humanitarian exchange between both countries that predates formal diplomatic relations in their current form in the early 1960s.

"This bright historical trajectory of bilateral relations between Kuwait and India continues in the political, economic, and investment spheres, fostering mutual benefit and shared interests," the report said.

The ambassador noted that 2026 marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic and investment spheres and called for further strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding collaboration within a framework of mutual respect.

Al-Shamali joined senior Indian officials, other ambassadors, business leaders, cultural and social figures at the event, the report added.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia traditional Gulf exporters including Kuwait continued to be India's largest suppliers of energy.

The UAE emerged as the second-largest supplier of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in June, with shipments increasing 16.6 per cent to 157 TMT from 134.7 TMT in the previous month. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait each supplied 64 TMT of LPG during June.

Kuwait, which is diversifying its economy under Vision 2035 can make huge gains by partnering with India’s rapidly maturing deep-tech ecosystem by investing in startups in energy, cybersecurity, fintech, healthcare and medtech, agritech, sustainability, and advanced industries, a report from Kuwait Times said.

—IANS

aar/ag