Kushal Tandon calls Vanshaj Singh's eviction 'karma': People need to learn their lesson

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Kushal Tandon reacted strongly to Vanshaj Singh's eviction from the reality show, 'Alliance', calling it "karma" after weeks of heated confrontations between the two contestants.

Following Vanshaj's exit from the headquarters, Kushal defended his decision and said the young contestant needed to learn to respect his seniors.

"Hum bhi uss umar mein the... 22 saal ki umar mein logon ki disrespect nahi karte the. Pehele show mein bhi isne bahot kuch kiye hai, iss show mein jab aaya tab karma kehte hai na karma ataa hai… direct age pe aata hai aur batameezi karta hai. Logon ko unki sabak sikhna chahiye kabhi kabhi. Aaj sikhega toh kal kisi aur show mein apne seniors se badtameezi nahi karega," he said.

(We were also that age... At 22, we did not disrespect people. He had done a lot in the previous show as well. When he came on this show, they say karma always comes back... He directly disrespects people older than him. Sometimes people need to be taught a lesson. If he learns today, tomorrow he won't disrespect his seniors on another show)

Kushal further maintained that Vanshaj's eviction was the consequence of his own actions. After the eviction, the actor celebrated by tossing his jacket into the air.

Vanshaj did not leave without taking one final jab at Kushal. Before exiting the headquarters, he turned towards the actor and said, "Tumse baat kar raha hoon... pith peeche khelna chhod do, saamne bolne ki aadat daal lo. Bhai, mere se double umar ka hai... puri raat bita di merko nikalne ke liye. Sharam aani chahiye."

(I am talking to you... Stop playing behind people's backs and learn to say things to their face. Brother, you're twice my age... You spent the entire night trying to get me eliminated. You should be ashamed)

The confrontation continued to spark reactions even after Vanshaj's departure, with contestant Dolly Javed openly backing him and disagreeing with Kushal.

Talking about the reality show, 'Alliance' is hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu and is a strategy-based reality show.

Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera have become the Kings.

Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters, while Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors. Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie make up the Legends.

–IANS

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