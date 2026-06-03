June 03, 2026 1:09 PM हिंदी

Kunal Kemmu spends 10-minutes a day learning piano after getting inspired by his daughter

Kunal Kemmu spends 10-minutes a day learning piano after getting inspired by his daughter

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Kunal Kemmu has tried his hand at piano, which he described as therapy, and revealed that it was his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who inspired him to spend 10 minutes every day to learn the skill.

Kunal shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen trying his hands at playing the piano.

He wrote in the caption: “As you can tell I do not know how to play the piano but there is something so therapeutic about even trying. Thanks to my daughter who is actually learning how to play, I have been spending 10 mins each day trying to play some things that I like and even though it may be far from perfect it brings joy to my heart.”

“That’s what music can do. So if you find an instrument you like, pick it up and start playing it. Just 10 mins each day,” he added.

On the acting front, Kunal’s latest release is the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix, which also has stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him.

Kunal will next be seen with Preity Zinta in 'Vibe'. The upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film "Vibe" will release on September 18.

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, "Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

--IANS

dc/

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