Kunal Kemmu says his new show ‘Alliance’ involves navigating relationships, making tough choices, adapting to situations

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Kunal Kemmu, who is set to host the upcoming reality show ‘Alliance’, has shared that the show is quite demanding as it tests the strength of the contestants in different areas. The actor said that the show is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting to situations. The trailer of the show was unveiled on Tuesday.

‘Alliance’ brings together an combustible mix of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival. The Hindi-language unscripted series will unfold across 42 episodes over 6 weeks.

Talking about the show, Kunal Kemmu shared, “‘Alliance’ is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day. Partnering with Prime Video on a format this ambitious and innovative has been truly special”.

He further mentioned, “I am excited for audiences to step into the world of Alliance and experience this high-stakes game of trust, power, and survival, when it premieres on Prime Video on June 26”.

Housed in a sleek, high-tech underground secret facility, where luxury meets relentless competition, 16 Allies are set to enter the game as a pair. They will face an explosive cocktail of physical and knowledge-based games, secret missions, and manipulative tactics.

The show will see Ravi Kishan, his daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Arsalan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinappa, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, and Armaan Khera as the contestants.

The show is set to premiere on 26 June on Prime Video.

--IANS

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