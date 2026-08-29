Kunal Kemmu: I’ve been fidgeting with the piano for some time now

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu shared a glimpse of his musical side as he posted a video of himself playing the piano, which he said he has been “fidgeting” with.

Kunal shared a video of himself playing the instrument and revealed that he heard the tune in musician Amit Trivedi’s studio, which inspired him to figure it out on the piano.

“Just Vibing with it! If you love something and are passionate about it, you will always figure it out. I’ve been fidgeting with the piano for sometime now. And this tune I have been in love with from the day I heard it in @itsamittrivedi s studio,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor added: “So I kept trying to figure how to play it on the piano and make it sound nice atleast to myself. For someone who can’t read music or doesn’t really know his way around a piano, I think I did decent. Anyway bhavnao ko samjho aur vibe karo.”

Kunal is gearing up for his next “Vibe”, which also stars Preity Zinta. The upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films.

"Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio. The film is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Joining these two, Sparsh Shrivastava will play a crucial role in the movie, along with debutant Vanshika Dhir.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

Kunal was recently seen hosting the show “Alliance” as the host. The show is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

--IANS

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