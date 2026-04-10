April 11, 2026 1:23 AM हिंदी

Kunal Kapoor shares pics from recent trek amidst calm and serene nature

Kunal Kapoor shares pics from recent trek amidst calm and serene nature

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor treated his friends recently by giving a glimpse into a peaceful escape and also shared a carousel of pictures that featured beautifully captured snaps, proving his love for nature, calmness and mindful living.

Accompanied by a thoughtful note, Kunal wrote on his social medi account, “Be a witness to the good. There’s so much noise and chaos out there, but there’s still so much beauty. Step out, do what you enjoy. The world needs people who notice the light”.

The carousel post opened with Kunal Kapoor trekking along forest trail and is seen carrying a backpack.

In another picture, breathtaking mountain views along with lush greenery can be seen as Kunal treks.

Another striking picture shows the actor posing against a panoramic hillscape while posing for a picture.

Another picture showcases the actor's reading habit and reveals his current book.

The post also features a spiritual pit stop at a beautiful Lord Shiva shrine.

Talking about the actor, Kunal Kapoor is known for his strong and powerful roles.

The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost twenty years.

The actor has delivered hit movies like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, Dear Zindagi and The Empire amongst many others.

Talking about his character in the movie Rang De Basanti, it went on to become one of the most memorable characters of the movie.

Kunal enjoys a huge fan following, especially that of females, mainly owing to his class physique and charm.

On the personal front, Kunal Kapoor is married to Naina Bachchan.

Naina Bachchan is the first cousin of Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, making Kunal Kapoor the cousin brother in law of Jr. Bachchan.

–IANS

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