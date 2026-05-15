May 15, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Kuldip, Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel and Thushara

Kuldip Yadav, Richard Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel and Thushara

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed Kuldip Yadav to replace Khaleel Ahmed, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru named Richard Gleeson as a replacement for Nuwan Thushara.

"Kuldip Yadav will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh, whereas Richard Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of Rs 1.6 crore," the IPL said in a statement on Friday.

Kuldip made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and has featured in three games for the franchise. Gleeson, the English fast bowler, has featured in six T20I games for his country, taking 9 wickets. He represented CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the league, featuring in 2 games for CSK and one for MI, respectively.

The 28-year-old fast bowler Khaleel, who played five games for CSK this season and picked up two wickets, was ruled out of the tournament on April 16 after sustaining a right quadricep injury during CSK’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kahleel had to leave the field midway through his spell after pulling up during his run-up. While it initially appeared to be cramps, he was seen clutching his right leg in pain and could not continue. Subsequent medical assessments revealed a tear in the quadriceps, a serious injury for a fast bowler. Later, he underwent a successful surgery.

On the other hand, Thushara was ruled out on the eve of the tournament opener after failing a mandatory Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) fitness test. He was denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the SLC after failing to meet the required fitness standards.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour to England.

--IANS

bc/

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