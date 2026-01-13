January 13, 2026 3:21 AM हिंदी

Kumar Sanu sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ in front of Premanand Maharaj

Mumbai Jan 12 (IANS) Veteran singer-composer Kumar Sanu recently had the privilege of presenting his iconic song in front of the holy Guru Premanand Maharaj.

The singer shared a video of him singing his iconic song Jab Koi baat Bigad Jaaye from the movie Jurm, in front of Premanand Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan. The divine Guru was seen listening to Kumar Sanu with a lot of love and warmth.

Kumar Sanu, joins the list of umpteen number of celebrities who have in the past visited Premanand Maharaj to seek his blessings.

Earlier, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen visiting the ashram to seek Premanand Maharaj’s blessings.

Talking about the stalwart singer, he has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than 35 years. The singer, had long ago mentioned how he had started his career around the same time as Shah Rukh Khan.

On the megastars birthday in November, Kumar Sanu had shared a nostalgic clip, and wrote, “Happy Birthday @iamsrk It’s been such a long and beautiful journey, from reality shows to Maya Memsaab, Dil Aashna Hai, Deewana, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, Chahat, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baazigar, Pardes, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… just to name a few!.”

“We both started around the same time — I still remember getting the chance to sing for him at the very beginning of his career. Since then, he’s been such a special part of mine too. A man with a heart of gold! Love you always, Shah Rukh. God bless you.”

Kumar Sanu has sung several memorable songs like ‘Dil Hai Mera Deewana, ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’, Ek Din Aap Yun, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and many more.

