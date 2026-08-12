Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill passed in LS without debate; House adjourned for the day

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha without debate on Wednesday.

The Opposition MPs continued to protest in the Well of the House as the Bill was being introduced.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, began the proceedings by advising the Opposition to maintain decorum of the House; however, the din did not fade. Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

The Opposition was demanding complete withdrawal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. Pal stated that if any Bill is referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), it is a "score for the Opposition".

This came as earlier, the Central government's resolution to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a JPC was accepted by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid massive uproar by the Opposition members.

The JPC will consist of 21 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members. The Committee will submit a report to this House by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026.

Meanwhile, the Chair also suggested that the Opposition MPs go back to their seats and discuss the NEET students' protest issue.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's latest letter to Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: "We are ready and so is 80 per cent of the House to start a discussion on the students' protests right away.

He also urged the Opposition MPs to go back to their seats and cooperate so that the discussion can take place on the students' issues.

Pal, in the Chair, said, "I will get the discussion started; but I request you to clear the Well of the House... Government and the Home Minister are ready to answer all your questions."

However, the Opposition benches continued to protest and hence, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day.

--IANS

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