Pawan Singh says he has no hope left in life, believes in staying ‘neutral’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who can be seen in the streaming reality show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’, has said that there is no place for hope in his life now.

The actor shared that he has replaced hope with detachment in his life, and believes in putting his head down, and working. He said he has been repeatedly disappointed by hope to the point that it no longer holds any value in his life.

On Wednesday, the makers of the show released a special video for the show in which actress Jannat Zubair asked him, “Is there more hope or disappointment in your life?”

Responding to the same, Pawan Singh said, “In my life, if hope is over, then it is over. I prayed to God and said, ‘God, now there is no hope’. Neutral. Work, be happy, family, my people. This is my life. I had a lot of hope. But there is no hope now (sic)”.

The actor-politician’s personal life has repeatedly drawn public attention, with his marriages and relationships becoming a major part of his public image. His 1st wife, Neelam Devi, died by suicide in 2015, a deeply personal tragedy that has continued to be discussed in the media.

Later, his relationship with actress Akshara Singh grabbed headlines when the actress publicly alleged physical abuse, controlling behaviour and threats, and an FIR was filed by her against the actor-politician in 2019 over alleged threats and objectionable social-media content. Singh has disputed aspects of their relationship and has said he never claimed to be in love with anyone.

His 2nd marriage to Jyoti Singh, which began in 2018, has also become embroiled in a prolonged divorce dispute. Jyoti made allegations of mental and physical harassment and other marital grievances. The case remains subjected to legal proceedings.

--IANS

aa/