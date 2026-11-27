New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India has transitioned from a risk-off to a risk-on market environment with equities, the rupee and bonds posting a strong recovery in recent weeks, according to a report released on Friday.

A report by HSBC said Indian markets -- which had lagged the broader emerging market index for much of 2026 -- rebounded sharply in November amid easing oil prices, renewed foreign investor interest and a rotation away from artificial intelligence (AI)-linked trades globally.

The recent rally was largely fuelled by returning foreign capital flows, underlining the importance of overseas investors in driving higher market returns, it added.

"Domestic flows can provide a floor to the market, but foreign flows are needed to take markets meaningfully higher," according to the report.

The recovery first became visible in the foreign exchange market around mid-October, with the rupee emerging as a key driver of positive sentiment across asset classes.

However, HSBC believes the domestic markets still have room for further upside despite the recent gains.

“Our proprietary India multi-asset model finds that two global and two local variables explain much of the returns in each asset class. It currently indicates an undervaluation gap in equities, with actual returns below model returns,” it said.

Government bonds and the rupee appear broadly fairly valued and stronger growth expectations could support the next phase of gains in Indian equities.

HSBC pointed to India's robust export performance as an encouraging sign.

It highlighted that goods exports grew 25 per cent year-on-year in the previous quarter, supported by a competitive currency, trade agreements and exporters' efforts to diversify into new markets.

Rising exports could also attract additional foreign direct investment (FDI), helping improve India's long-term growth potential and strengthening the investment case for domestic assets.

In addition, the brokerage acknowledged risks from global developments, including potential geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around energy prices.

Additionally, HSBC's equity strategists said they remain overweight on Indian stocks, citing resilient corporate earnings and valuations that have become more reasonable after recent market movements.

The report also reflected confidence in the rupee with lowered dollar-rupee forecasts for end-2026 and 2027 while identifying the Indian currency as a preferred choice in Asian carry trades.

--IANS

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