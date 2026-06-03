Kubbra Sait reveals how Salman Khan gave her more screen presence in 'Ready'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait marked 15 years of the film “Ready” and reflected on her experience of working in the project.

The actress recalled her time on set with Salman Khan and shared how the actor gave her more screen presence by adding dialogues to her role. Taking to Instagram, Kubbra posted a video of herself wherein she is heard saying, “This audition is the audition where I wore, like, a short black dress and waited for Anees Bazmee to walk into the office and give me a nod of approval.”

She added, “This was an audition where I was now going to be playing a maid in the film Ready, and I am so excited about this. The crazy self-belief I always had doing this film was because this film was a new experience for me. Like, I had never done a film.”

Kubbra Sait also revealed that Salman noticed her on the set and added dialogues to her character, which helped enhance her screen presence in the film. She said, “I also did not actually have any lines in the film at all but then like Salman Khan, he was like, why don't you make her like the maid who talks in Broken Language, like in Broken English. And Anees really liked the idea and that's why I have lines in the film.”

“Every person told me I was mad, I was mental and I was impatient for doing Sunaina Kapoor's role in Reddy but if I had not done Reddy, if I were not mad enough to do Reddy, I would have never been Kuku. Never say never and there are no small roles, there are only small actors. One learning for the rest of your life,” she added.

Sharing the clip, the ‘Sacred Games’ actress captioned the post as, “Flashback to 2011. First film as indeed a nobody in Mumbai. The blessings of @beingsalmankhan @aneesbazmee I even made friends with @impuneetissar (Poons) and also @sharat_saxena (Sexy Sir) who I love still and ever soooo much! We made a 180 crores. My first film is a legit super hit. I was on the poster of this film. Never felt like a secondary cast except for on shoot days yah dude, make up dada and didi’s are real. No vanity van kya? No fan no chair also has happened. The question is if not this… then where would I have landed up? I feel this is a banger! And I’ll go with this for the rest of my career… go watch Ready on @primevideoin.” (sic)

On a related note, “Ready,” directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles. The romantic comedy also featured Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Puneet Issar, Nikitin Dheer, Arya Babbar, and Sudesh Lehri. The movie was released on 3 June 2011.

--IANS

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