April 07, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

Kubbra Sait on the films versus OTT debate: The audience has the freedom to choose

Kubbra Sait on the films versus OTT debate: The audience has the freedom to choose

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait pitched in on the ongoing films versus OTT debate.

The 'Sacred Games' actress said during an exclusive conversation with IANS that now the viewers have the

freedom to choose. She added that if people are able to connect with the story, the medium on which it is shown takes a backseat.

Kubbra said it all comes down to how much the audience is able to emotionally invest in a story and its characters.

She was asked, "There’s an ongoing debate about films versus OTT. How do you see it?"

Kubbra responded to this by saying that she does not think there is a winner or loser here.

"These are simply different mediums—one long format, one limited format," she said.

The 'Farzi' actress went on to add, "Today, the audience has the freedom to choose. If a story connects, it doesn’t matter whether it’s on a big screen or a phone. Ultimately, it’s about your emotional investment in the story and the characters."

During the conversation, Kubbra also shared her views about the unrealistic body standards in the age of social media.

When asked, "Social media has created immense pressure on actors, especially regarding body standards. Do you think this pressure is becoming dangerous?", Kubbra said that she thinks we often blame the medium for our insecurities, whereas the real question is—why are we insecure in the first place?

"If you believe in yourself, no platform can make you feel insecure. I personally choose not to alter my appearance beyond basic fitness—that’s my choice. But if someone else chooses differently, that’s their decision," she shared.

"We need to stop judging others and focus on our own lives. Security or insecurity comes from within, not from social media", Kubbra added.

--IANS

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