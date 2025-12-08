December 08, 2025 10:28 AM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai wishes Happy Birthday to Dharmendra, 'Our He-Man screen star for 60 years'

Subhash Ghai wishes Happy Birthday to Dharmendra, 'Our He-Man screen star for 60 years'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a warm birthday wish for Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR HE-MAN SCREEN STAR FOR 60 years...DHARMENDRA," the 'Taal' maker wrote on his Instagram handle.

Ghai pointed out that during his glorious career spanning around 6 decades, Dharmendra has played a wide variety of roles from a simpleton, to an action hero, to a comedian, to an action lover.

"Who played variety of roles from simpleton to action hero to poet to historical to comedian to passionate lover with every top director of Hindi cinema coz of his pure heart n simplicity..," the 'Karz' maker added.

Ghai further recalled his 1981 release with Dhamendra, "Krodhi", in which he was seen transforming from a mafia to a spiritual guru.

Calling it his favourite movie, he penned, "He played a literate mafia into spiritual guru in my film KRODHI 1981 - a most challenging role n my still favourite film."

"You are always with us paa ji..SG," Ghai signed off, saying.

Apart from Dharmendra in the titular role, "Krodhi" also features Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as the core cast, along with Premnath, Ranjeeta, Sachin, Pran, Amrish Puri, and Vimi in ancillary roles.

Prior to this, Ghai treated the netizens with a throwback photo of himself with Dharmendra, accompanied by a simple yet profound message, “I LOVE YOU KHUSH RAHO (sic)”.

Reflecting on Dharmendra's pure soul and inspiring journey, he shared, "Was the only voice from his soul to everyone he met always. One of the most genuine human being in indian cinema . I met him in my directorial film KRODHI in 1977. He was always inspiring. He always meets u like a family member n always smiling n hugging . He is the greatest story of no body to a national pride in cinema n inspiration to new generations n next too."

"God bless his noble soul," he added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Genelia Deshmukh’s Monday reminder: You can handle whatever the week throws at you

Genelia Deshmukh’s Monday reminder: You can handle whatever the week throws at you

Marnus backs Neser as Australia faces selection headache for Adelaide Test

Marnus backs Neser as Australia faces selection headache for Adelaide Test

Saiyami Kher on wrapping up ‘Haiwaan' at her alma mater: Felt like coming back home

Saiyami Kher on wrapping up ‘Haiwaan' at her alma mater: Felt like coming back home

Ayesha Raza, says reels have changed how we watch stories

Ayesha Raza, says reels have changed how we watch stories

Subhash Ghai wishes Happy Birthday to Dharmendra, 'Our He-Man screen star for 60 years'

Subhash Ghai wishes Happy Birthday to Dharmendra, 'Our He-Man screen star for 60 years'

IndiGo shares sink over 6.5 pc amid ongoing flight disruptions

IndiGo shares sink over 6.5 pc amid ongoing flight disruptions

Helen Mirren: Don't like the word beauty, always preferred swagger

Helen Mirren: Don't like the word beauty, always preferred swagger

Dortmund tighten top-three grip after win over Hoffenheim

Dortmund tighten top-three grip after win over Hoffenheim

Abhay Deol recalls a fond memory with uncle Dharmendra on his birthday

Abhay Deol recalls a fond memory with uncle Dharmendra on his birthday

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid lack of domestic triggers

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid lack of domestic triggers