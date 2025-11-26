Kriti Sanon says 'actors are great in waiting game' as she shares fun BTS moments from 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring Dhanush

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Tere Ishk Mein on the 28th of November. The actress took to her social media today to share a few fun BTS scenes of the movie, which features the cast, director Anand L. Rai and other fun-filled moments.

In one BTS picture shared by Kriti, director Anand L. Rai can be seen directing her for an intense scene. In another picture, the actress, decked up as a bride, can be seen posing candidly for the camera as she waited for her shot. For the specific picture, Kriti wrote, "Actors are great at the waiting game". Kriti also gave a glimpse of her character Meera walking around the college campus in the movie with her co-star Dhanush, who essays the role of Shankar in the movie.

The actress captioned it as, “Usey kehna... Saath guzaaare lamho mein, Humne ek poori zindagi jee li. Aao Tasveero mein aaj, Phir se zinda ho jaayein... #SanonScribbles #TereIshkMein releasing on 28th November! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja #बीटीएस”

Earlier in the day, Kriti had taken to her social media account to share a light-hearted moment from her air travel with the movie’s director, Aanand L. Rai. Kriti, sharing a photo of Aanand L. Rai peacefully sleeping with his mouth slightly open while seated by the window, expressed how a director whose movie release is just round the corner could sleep so peacefully.

She wrote, “Pretty calm for a director whose film is about to release in 2 days @aanandlrai. #TereIshkMein.” For the uninitiated, Kriti has teamed up with Aanand L. Rai for the first time for a movie, and the duo, along with actor Dhanush, is currently busy promoting the film. Interestingly, “Tere Ishk Mein” reunites director Aanand L. Rai, Dhanush, and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman after their work together on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

The movie presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, is slated for a theatrical release on November 28 in both Tamil and Hindi. In July this year, Kriti Sanon had written a gratitude note on her social media for the team of Tere Ishk Mein after completing the shoot for the drama.

The actress captioned the post as, “And it’s a wrap on #TereIshkMein!! Love wrapped in Anand Rai-style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules... another beautiful journey comes to an end... but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!”

She further wrote, “@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand. I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you, sir!”

For Dhanush, Kriti had penned, “@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you, my friend! Here’s to many more together!! Stay amazing and stay in touch!!”

--IANS

rd/