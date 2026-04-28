April 28, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon shakes leg with ‘Wow munda’ in her vanity van

Kriti Sanon shakes leg with ‘Wow munda’ in her vanity van

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon hosted a friend in her vanity van. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video from her vanity van in which she can be seen grooving to the song ‘Jab Talak’ from her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is a close friend of Kriti, was seen shaking leg with the actress and her crew inside the vanity van. She wrote in the caption, “Our Jab Talak Vanity-Jam got crashed by a Wow munda”.

The actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’ in which she shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The recent video is a promotional strategy to increase the song’s reach. It is a sequel to ‘Cocktail’, and features an entirely new starcast. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

Earlier, Kriti, who is currently riding the wave of success owing to the box-office performance of her recent films, has shared how she views the relationship between hard work, talent and destiny. From her National Award-winning performance in ‘Mimi’ to winning hearts with her emotional depth in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Kriti’s journey reflects both evolution and intent.

Speaking about the role of timing and opportunity in success, Kriti shared, “I do believe in luck, I do believe a lot in destiny, I feel you know it's always a combination of hard work, talent and destiny and also recognizing opportunities you know. They might just pass you by and you may not see them or you may not jump at them but that courage to take risk, to take the plunge, to take that leap and you know something that scares you but you still kind of just do it anyway. So I think that courage is also very important to recognize that opportunity. Absolutely”.

--IANS

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