Kriti Sanon says, shooting for 1st song from ‘Cocktail 2’ felt like perfect summer in company of friends

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared that shooting for the song ‘Jab Talak’ from her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’, felt like living the perfect summer with friends.

The song was unveiled on Wednesday, and captures the youthful, sun-soaked spirit of the film. The track is composed by Pritam, crooned by Arijit Singh and Akasa, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about the song, actress Kriti Sanon shared, “‘Jab Talak’ carries such a beautiful, feel-good vibe. Shooting for it felt like living the perfect summer with friends, filled with laughter, music, and pure masti against the stunning backdrop of Sicily. I had an absolute blast filming with Shahid and Rashmika, and it was amazing to see even the international crew and dancers humming along and soaking in the energy of the song”.

For Shahid Kapoor, the song is “incredibly special” as it marks the first song from the film. He said, “There was such a positive energy on set while shooting it, we truly had a great time together. Everything felt easy, warm, and effortless, and I believe that translates beautifully on screen. I’m confident audiences will connect with the honesty and joy that the song brings”.

Rashmika Mandanna shared, “For me, Jab Talak is about love, friendship and carefree holiday moments you want to hold on to forever. The song has the perfect breezy and happy vibe. To add to that, working with Shahid and Kriti was too much fun”.

‘Cocktail 2’ is the sequel to the 2012 film ‘Cocktail’, and features a fresh starcast. The film is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and continues the legacy of the beloved franchise with a fresh, contemporary narrative.

The film is set to bow in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

--IANS

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