Kriti Sanon reacts with a Rakhi post amidst ad controversy: While fashion committee is in session

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Amidst the Raksha Bandhan controversy, actress Kriti Sanon decided to reply to those criticising her for her choice of attire for a recent advertisement with a chill Raksha Bandhan post.

Making it clear what really matters to her, the 'Cocktail 2' actress took a subtle dig at the 'fashion committee'.

On Friday, Kriti uploaded a picture of her and her sister Nupur Sanon’s rakhi-clad hands on her official handle.

While she did not say much, she perfectly communicated her current mindset with her caption that read, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session...We’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all (sic)."

A lot of people came in support of the 'Mimi' actress in the comment section.

One of the Insta users wrote, "You go girl!!! Everyone is free to celebrate festivals in their own manner. In India every festival is celebrated differently by different communities. Inclusivity and tolerance for diversity is the base for this diverse country."

Another one shared, "Thank you for speaking up and taking a stand when it mattered the most".

"and that is how you laugh at the trollers," read the third comment.

A cybercitizen penned, "THE BEST REPLY"

For the unversed, Kriti was criticized for wearing an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape, and a draped skirt for an advertisement for a jewellery brand named GIVA on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. A section of social media claimed that the attire was not appropriate as per Indian traditions. Later on, the ad was eventually withdrawn by the brand.

Recently, Kriti reacted to the backlash with a note on social media, saying “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"

--IANS

pm/