Kriti Sanon chooses bike ride over luxury car to escape city's traffic post shoot

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon recently gave fans a glimpse of how she ditched the city's traffic post shoot and chose to travel in a way, considered unconventional, especially for celebrities.

The actress highlighted that she opted for a bike ride instead of travelling in a luxury car after wrapping up a shoot.

Taking to her social media account, Kriti shared a short clip of herself riding back home post her packup.

In the video, the actress is seen seated on a scooty or a bike while making her way through the traffic.

She wore a helmet and a black face mask, to avoid being recognised by fans and passersby during the ride.

The video captures the actress enjoying the breezy late-night commute after a long day of shooting.

It is, somehow, unclear who was riding the vehicle, and whether she opted for a transport service or a friend giving her a lift through the busy streets.

Sharing the clip, Kriti wrote, “My favourite way of ditching the traffic post shoot!”

On the professional front, Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff.

Since then, she has proved her acting prowess with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

She was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein opposite Dhanush and directed by Aanand L Rai. The actress received several accolades for her performance in the movie.

Kriti will next be seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film will be directed by Homi Adajania.

Recently, Kriti was also seen attending Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception held in Hyderabad and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures on social media

In the pictures, the two actresses were seen hugging, laughing and sharing cheerful moments together.

–IANS

rd/

