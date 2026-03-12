Anand Deverakonda shares video of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s first dance after marriage

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Anand Deverakonda shared an adorable glimpse of newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna enjoying their first dance together after marriage, along with him and a few other friends.

Taking to his social media account on Wednesday, Anand posted a special video that captured Vijay and Rashmika dancing together, and sharing a joyful moment on a green lawn, joined in by friends and Anand himself.

In the video, Vijay is seen wearing a colourful shirt paired with white trousers, and Rashmika in shorts and a shirt. Anand is seen joining the couple, dancing with full energy as others around them also joined in the celebration.

The video featured the song “Sancharame”, from Anand’s upcoming film Epic playing in the background as everyone danced to the track.

Sharing the clip, Anand penned a caption describing the fun moment.

He wrote, “It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than traveling and dancing alongside those you love?”

Talking about the newest couple on the block, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have been making headlines with their grand wedding festivities.

The wedding that marked almost a 10 day long event, started on February 23rd with their Sangeet and Haldi and came to an end on March 4, with a lavish reception ceremony in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Vijay and Rashmika treated fans with glimpses from their dreamy Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony, which took place on February 25.

The newlyweds were seen twirling in complementary attire in the album from the wedding festivities.

