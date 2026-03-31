March 31, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Kriti Kharbanda says she's ‘being a sister, being a bhabhi, but forgot to be a human’

Kriti Kharbanda says she's ‘being a sister, being a bhabhi, but forgot to be a human’

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda gave a glimpse into a joyous family celebration, saying she “became a sister, became a bhabhi, forgot to be a human” as she shared a series of pictures from a wedding festivity.

The actress in her caption wrote, “Punjabi aa gaye oyeeeee! #beingabehen #beingabhabhi #forgottohowtobehuman.”

The actress seems to have quipped about her ‘forgot to be a human’ quote as she is seen engrossed in all fun and play around the wedding festivities.

Kriti Kharbanda posted many photos capturing vibrant moments from the wedding festivities.

In one picture, Kriti is seen smiling brightly, and showing off her intricate mehendi while dressed in a traditional outfit.

In another frame, the actress is featured along with her husband Pulkit Samrat and a young child.

She also shared a heartwarming picture with her family members

Many clips and pictures capture lively pre-wedding celebrations, including a lot of dancing and singing.

A fun moment shows Kriti recording a playful selfie video with family members dancing their hearts out.

The post also includes travel glimpses, with Kriti and Pulkit seen aboard a bus.

The actress wrote, “Take a look at the pictures,” she wrote, inviting fans into taking a sneak peek into her personal moments.

Talking about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, the couple tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple’s love story reportedly blossomed on the sets of their movie Veerey Ki Wedding, in 2018.

After dating for several years, Kriti and Pulkit made their relationship official and eventually took the plunge.

–IANS

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