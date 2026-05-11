May 11, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Kriti Kharbanda gets injured during her vacation, says 'this is how it is going'

Kriti Kharbanda gets injured during her vacation, says 'this is how it is going'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda got injured while on a vacation. Through her latest social media Stories on Monday, the 'Pagalpanti' actress revealed that she tripped during her trip and ended up hurting herself.

One of her Instagram Stories showed her flaunting her bandaged, injured leg. In another social media update, Kriti wrote, "Everyone: How goes your holiday?..Me...", showing her injured finger.

However, it is not known where the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress is off to and how serious the nature of her injuries is.

Kriti keeps on sharing updates from her personal life on social media.

She is also often seen turning cheerleader for her actor husband Pulkit Samrat.

Recently, she gave an adorable surprise to the 'Fukrey' actor.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Kriti uploaded a short clip embracing her husband in a warm hug.

Accompanying the heart melting clip, the 'Veerey Ki Wedding' actress also penned a sweet message, saying, "The most wonderful boy, Deserves the tightest hugs!"

Reciprocating the love, Pulkit also re-shared the post and penned, "This hug calms the storms within!"

Pulkit and Kriti initially met on the sets of the 2019 drama "Pagalpanti". Their friendship soon transformed into love, and the lovebirds finally tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in an intimate wedding in Manesar, Haryana, with close family and friends in attendance.

Recently, praising her husband for his latest release, "Glory", she wrote an emotional note on social media that read, "He proved to me that even for an actor, a film or a project is never just 60 days. And all I can say is, I will never again casually say that I want to play a sportsperson on screen. It takes sweat, blood, tears — but most importantly, discipline. And that is the hardest one to crack. I’ve seen the routine Pulkit built and lived. It was no easy feat. I’m so proud of my man. Ravi is and will always be very very very close to my heart."

--IANS

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