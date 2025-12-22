Krishnappa Gowtham retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has called time on his professional cricket career, announcing his retirement from all formats on Monday. The 37-year-old shared the news at a special press conference held at the KSCA Media Lounge, attended by Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad, vice-president Sujith Somasundar, and secretary Santosh Menon.

Gowtham featured once for India at the international level, making his lone ODI appearance against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021. His only international wicket came in that match, when he dismissed wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka.

He rose to prominence in the Indian Premier League when he became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the IPL 2021 auction, after being snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 9.25 crore. That record later changed hands, first with Avesh Khan and more recently with Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Across his IPL career, Gowtham has turned out for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. His final appearance in the league came in May 2024, representing Lucknow Super Giants against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 36 IPL matches, the spin-bowling all-rounder scored 247 runs at a strike rate of 166.90, while also taking 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.24. Beyond the IPL, he enjoyed solid returns in domestic cricket, finishing with 737 runs and 116 wickets from 32 first-class games. In List A cricket, he scored 400 runs and claimed 51 wickets in 32 matches, while his T20 career saw him amass 454 runs and take 32 wickets across 49 appearances.

One of the defining moments of Gowtham’s career came during the 2019 Karnataka Premier League, when playing for Bellary Tuskers. In a remarkable all-round display, he blasted 134 off just 56 deliveries — including a 39-ball hundred — and followed it up with sensational bowling figures of 8 for 15 in the same match.

Gowtham also represented India A on multiple occasions and came close to earning further international caps in other formats. Known for his resilience and fierce competitiveness, he carved out a career built on grit and determination, leaving behind a reputation as a cricketer who consistently punched above his weight against elite opposition.

