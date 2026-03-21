Krishna Kumar counts his blessings as he meets PM Modi with his family

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor and politician Krishna Kumar had the rare opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family.

On Saturday, expressing his joy at having been able to spend time with the PM in the company of his loved ones, Krishna penned a gratitude note on social media.

He even uploaded a few pictures of the meeting with PM Modi. In one of the photos, the Prime Minister was seen adorably playing with the youngest member of the Kumar family.

Counting his blessings, Krishna wrote on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "This sacred bond...It is a blessing to have been able to meet India’s beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi along with family in person, someone even world leaders regard with respect, and to have been able to spend time with him. (sic)."

Praying for PM's long life and good health, he went on to share, "I pray that the Supreme Being grants long life and health to this karma yogi of India. Jai Hind 🇮🇳".

For those who do not know, Krishna was offered his first acting gig as he was working as a television news presenter in Doordarshan. He was seen as Nedumudi Venu's son in the serial produced for DD Malayalam.

After this, he went on to become a part of the television show, "Sthree", which ran from 1998 to 2000.

Making his way to film, Krishna starred in the 1994 Malayalam outing "Kashmeeram".

After Mollywood, he expanded his horizon and starred in the Tamil films such as "Billa II", "Deivathirumagal", and "Mugamoodi", to name just a few.

Next, he decided to enter politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in February 2021. He was the party's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election.

He was later elected as a member of the BJP national council from Kerala.

--IANS

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