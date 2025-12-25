'Kohli & Rohit lighting up domestic cricket', says Pathan after duo’s heroics in Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was mighty impressed with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s showings with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the two stalwarts notched up centuries for their respective teams on Wednesday.

Rohit, playing for Mumbai, scored a match-winning 155 against Sikkim on the opening day of the tournament, while Kohli, playing against Andhra Pradesh, notched up 131 to help Delhi win by four wickets.

“Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma lighting up domestic cricket. It’s a lifetime experience for young domestic cricketers to share the dressing room with them and learn so much. Absolutely loving this phase of Indian cricket,” Pathan wrote on X.

The first half of the Vijay Hazare Trophy's opening day featured record-breaking centuries, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took centre stage in the second half, each scoring centuries upon their return to the premier one-day domestic tournament.Rohit hit his century in just 62 balls, soon after Kohli, who scored a swift 83-ball century, demonstrated their dominance over opponents.

Rohit made a notable return to domestic cricket, scoring a century in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match in seven years for Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli confidently led the run chase, displaying his usual style, and reached a magnificent hundred. This is his 58th List A century and the third in four innings since the South Africa series earlier this month.

With his first run of the innings, Kohli joined an elite group as the ninth player to reach 16,000 List A runs, with over 14,000 scored for India since his debut in 2008.

During the match, Kohli also cemented his place in cricket history by achieving 16000 List A runs.

Kohli’s 16,000-run milestone makes him only the second Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar, to reach this in List A cricket.

The 37-year-old now ranks as the ninth player overall to pass this mark, alongside legends like Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sir Vivian Richards, and others.

--IANS

vi/bc