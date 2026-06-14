Knicks' long-awaited NBA title sparks massive chaos, disorder across NYC amid celebrations

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) What began as a night of jubilation for New York basketball fans quickly evolved into a citywide security challenge after the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

The franchise's title-winning victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals unleashed celebrations across Manhattan and beyond, with thousands pouring into the streets around Madison Square Garden and Times Square. While much of the city marked the historic achievement with chants, fireworks and spontaneous gatherings, authorities were also forced to respond to multiple incidents of vandalism, public disorder and violence.

Large crowds assembled outside Madison Square Garden, where supporters watched the game on giant screens before erupting in celebration at the final buzzer. As the night progressed, several groups broke away from the festivities, with videos circulating on social media showing vehicles being damaged, buses being climbed on and confrontations involving police officers.

According to multiple local media reports, school buses and public transit vehicles became focal points of the unrest. Some fans climbed onto the tops of buses while others tore off exterior panels and damaged property as crowds cheered around them. One bus was later seen engulfed in flames.

Police officers deployed in large numbers throughout Midtown as crowds continued to swell. Footage from the scene showed mounted units, officers in protective gear and multiple detentions as authorities attempted to clear congested streets around the arena district.

The situation escalated further in the early hours of Sunday morning when gunshots were reported near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway in Times Square. Witness videos captured people scrambling for cover after a series of shots rang out. Preliminary information indicated that no injuries were reported, though investigations remained ongoing.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that several arrests had been made overnight, with a final tally expected later.

Despite the scenes of disorder, the championship victory represented a landmark moment for one of the NBA's most storied franchises. The Knicks had not lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973 and had not even reached the NBA Finals since 1999.

Across the city, many fans celebrated peacefully. Fireworks lit up the skyline, chants echoed through packed streets, and strangers embraced as decades of frustration gave way to celebration. The title completed a remarkable postseason run in which New York surged through the playoffs and captured only the third championship in franchise history.

Amid the celebrations, Knicks owner James Dolan appealed for calm and urged supporters to enjoy the moment responsibly. In his remarks after the game, he again stressed the need for caution.

“We want everybody tonight, in New York, be safe. OK, celebrate, but be safe,” Dolan told reporters in the post-game press conference.

New York City officials are now preparing for a formal championship celebration later this week, with a victory parade and ceremony scheduled to honour the team. For Knicks fans, it marks the end of a 53-year wait. For city authorities, however, the aftermath of the celebrations has added a more complicated chapter to a historic night in sport.

--IANS

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