'KJQ' makers reveal Yukti Thareja's character in film!

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS)The makers of upcoming Telugu period crime drama 'KJQ' (King, Jackie, Queen), on Saturday revealed the character that actress Yukthi Thareja plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

SLV Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to a small video clip on the actress. It wrote, "Meet 'Bhargavi' as the Queen of #KJQ in 6 days. Grand release worldwide on August 7th

ICYM the #KJQTrailer."

A trailer that the makers had released a couple of days ago has only added to the excitement of fans.

The trailer opens with a compelling voiceover that introduces the three central characters through symbolic comparisons to Dawood Ibrahim, Ajmal Kasab, and Mother Teresa. It suggests how circumstances can transform a person into a beast, a great sage, or an ordinary human being, setting the stage for the characters played by Deekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, and Yukti Thareja. As the trailer unfolds, it reveals a gripping tale of power, ego, and vengeance, where two close friends find themselves locked in an intense conflict that drives the story forward.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. KJQ is a period crime drama set against the backdrop of the 1990s. Deekshith Shetty, known for his memorable performances in 'Dasara' and 'The Girlfriend', plays the lead in the film. He is joined by debutante Shashi Odela and actress Yukti Thareja in key roles.

The film marks the final directorial work of late director KK, who passed away last year. The makers are looking to making this project a heartfelt tribute to director KK's creative vision and enduring love for filmmaking.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Nagesh Banell and a pulsating background score by Poornachandra Tejaswi. The technical team also includes editor Shravan Katikaneni and production designer Srikanth Ramishetty.

--IANS

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