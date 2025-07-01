July 01, 2025 12:45 AM हिंदी

Kishore Jena ruled out of Neeraj Chopra Classic, Yash Vir Singh named replacement

Kishore Jena ruled out of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, Yash Vir Singh named replacement.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India’s highly anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will miss one of its star attractions, as Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. The setback, confirmed just days ahead of the meet, has forced the organisers to bring in Yash Vir Singh as Jena’s replacement in the elite javelin lineup for the event to be held on July 5.

Jena, who threw a personal best of 87.54m to clinch silver behind Neeraj Chopra at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, was seen as a strong contender to challenge the world’s best at this landmark event. His absence is a blow not just for Indian fans, but for a meet designed to showcase the finest javelin talent on Indian soil.

Yash Vir Singh, ranked 41st in the world, steps in with his own credentials, having registered a personal best of 82.57m at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, Korea. He joins compatriots Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal in the Indian contingent.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025—India’s first international javelin competition—is a collaboration between Neeraj himself, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and World Athletics (WA). The event promises to be the highest-tier international athletics meet ever staged in India.

Leading the star-studded field will be Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion and reigning world title holder. Joining him are global heavyweights such as Anderson Peters (Grenada), two-time world champion Thomas Rohler (Germany), and Rio 2016 gold medallist Julius Yego (Kenya).

Originally slated for May 24, the event was postponed due to security concerns and will now take place on July 5 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Expectations remain sky-high as the stage is set for a historic evening of javelin excellence on Indian soil.

Neeraj Chopra has geared up for the event named after him by winning his first Diamond League leg in two years. Earlier in the season, he had breached the 90m mark for the first time in Doha, finishing second. Recently, he won the Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a throw of 85.29m.

