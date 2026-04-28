Kishen Das: I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Tamil actor Kishen Das, who played the lead in films like 'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee', 'Tharunam' and 'Aaromaley', has now disclosed why he does not drop updates about his current and future projects.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen an explanation, he wrote, "A lot of people have asked me over the past few months about what I’m doing next and why there aren’t any updates. From Day 1, I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it."

He went on to add, "Talking about it from Day 1 is only going to give myself the image that I have so much work going on in my life but talking about it once it’s done helps us create a journey for that film and a shorter period of time from knowing about it to watching it. So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, Nalla vela senjukitu iruken, updates varum, oru nalla theatrical experience kudupom ( So, to all my well wishes and likers of my work, I am working well, updates will come and we will give you a good theatrical experience)."

It may be recalled that the actor had, only a few days ago, penned a heartfelt post on how much he had to sacrifice in life, just to get to the place he has now reached.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, Kishen Das had said, "Every time I have one of those days where I doubt myself, doubt my journey or doubt the work that I’m doing, I just think back to every version of myself that lost so much to be here."

He further went on to say, "The school boy who lost out on his classes, his friends just to pick up every mic he could. The college kid who had to balance 80% attendance and still jump from event to event because he couldn’t afford to dropout and jeopardise his future. The 19-year-old Fully filmy employee who ran from interview to interview carrying cameras and sunguns, working round-the-clock, missing out on his best friends group trips before they all left for around the world, attending auditions left, right and centre hoping to just feature in one frame to quench that thirst of being an actor. Or maybe even that boy who quit that job to work on a film in which he didn’t even know what he was supposed to do or even if he was one of the leads."

The young actor had said, "Each version of myself, had to lose out on something very important for me to just be here today. The 20 Rs lunches to save on share auto money, the multiple embarrassing times I bombed on stage, the movie reviews that brought me trouble and every relationship I strained cause I couldn’t balance my work and my life. All this just because one small boy dreamt that he wanted to entertain people."

Kishen Das had added, "I’m not a big star, never wanted to be one. Sometimes, I look at how much love some of my peers get and wonder why I don’t get as much but I just take a step back and keep working, hoping that someday I feel more secure. I guess this version has to sacrifice some more to get to where I’ll be tomorrow."

--IANS

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