Kirti Kulhari calls ‘Kinaare’ her ‘first child’ as a producer ahead of its premiere at Dharamshala film festival

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress and producer Kirti Kulhari has described her upcoming film ‘Kinaare’ as her “first child” as a producer, saying the project holds a special place in her heart.

The film is set to premiere at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. Reflecting on what drew her to the project, Kirti said the script resonated with her because of its simple, heartwarming, and subtle storytelling. Reflecting on the unique creative energy that went into shaping the project, Kulhari shared, “Kinaare is a film that happens to be my first child as a producer, and that will always remain special. It’s a script that really resonated with me. It’s a simple, heartwarming, and subtle film. I find all these adjectives in Iranian films—which I’ve always really loved—so when something like this came to me, I knew I had to make it.”

“This is exactly how I wanted to make this film: independently, make it the way I see it, the way we all see it collectively. It’s amazing that each and every member of the film has come together, believing in the script, and stood by my side purely for the passion of cinema, for the sole reason of being a part of the film for what it is. So, I’m very proud and happy to have brought something like Kinaare for the world to see,” she added.

Kirti’s co-star Rajeev Siddhartha opened up about the rare rhythm of the script and the immersive environment on set. He said, “I feel every actor looks forward to and hopes that they come across a script where not only is the written word important, but also the script itself encourages you to explore the spaces between the words. And with Kinaare, I got to do that as an actor. I feel Kinaare has such a universal theme that everybody who sees it will definitely be touched, be moved, and be slightly changed from within after the experience.”

Kirti Kulhari’s maiden feature production, "Kinaare," is set against the backdrop of a village near Delhi. It follows Amina (played by Kulhari), a single woman whose life is devoted to caring for her aging parents and tending to her home. Her routine is upended by a surprise visit from her cousin brother (Azam) after 15 years—unearthing a past that once fractured the family.

Written and directed by the Qadri brothers (Akbar & Azam Qadri), “Kinaare” will premiere at DIFF and marks a deeply personal chapter for Kulhari as she steps into the role of a producer. She has backed the feature under her banner, Kintsukuroi Films, along with co-producers Abhishek Koka & Maansi Guptey.

The film features Kulhari alongside Rajeev Siddhartha, Alka Amin, and Ravi Taneja.

--IANS

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