King on Punjabi rap songs objectifying women: Have you heard Bhojpuri songs?

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Singer-rapper King recently addressed the long-debated issue of objectification of women in Punjabi music, especially that of the rap genre, during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

When asked about the criticism often directed at Punjabi songs for allegedly promoting stereotypes and problematic representation of women, the artist chose to respond with honesty.

He urged people to look at music as a subjective art form rather than boxing one industry into a stereotype.

Reacting to the debate, King said, “Have you listened to Bhojpuri songs? Have you listened to Bollywood songs? How much music have people actually heard while growing up? Music is a very subjective thing.”

The singer further explained that artists evolve with time, experiences, and their surroundings. According to him, the concept of music often reflects phases of life and personal journeys.

“Artists are human beings too. What an artist experienced ten years ago, with certain people or in a certain environment, can show up in their music. Especially in hip-hop, sometimes experiences are exaggerated, sometimes told in a raw way, and sometimes in a poetic manner.”

King went on to add that listeners also have a responsibility to understand art in a broader sense. “I believe every artist should evolve, and every listener should also understand that music is subjective. If we pick one thing and say that this entire community or genre does this, then we are not really understanding art.”

Speaking about songs that often become popular despite controversial lyrics, King said vibe often plays a major role. “Sometimes it’s not about words, it’s about the vibe. If you like a peppy number, you will listen to it. People enjoy things. It’s not always about selling or money. We tend to take music way more seriously than it actually is. We need to relax and enjoy the songs instead of putting so much thought to it.”

On the work front, King has delivered chartbusters like Tu Aake Dekhle, Maan Meri Jaan, and OOPS, building a loyal fanbase across the country.

The singer recently also made his acting debut with the intense OTT drama Lukkhe, where he shared screen space with Palak Tiwari, Raashii Khanna, and others.

–IANS

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