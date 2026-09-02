Kichcha Sudeepa’s period film titled 'Devaraaya'; Actor's look as Sri Krishna Devaraaya revealed!

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) The makers of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming period film on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Devaraaya' and also released a title announcement video that showed the majestic look of the actor as Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishna Devaraaya, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The title was announced as part of the birthday celebrations of the actor.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film is being presented by Priya Sudeep through Supriyanvi Picture Studio.

Taking to its X timeline to share the title announcement video, People Media Factory wrote, "An EMPIRE that shaped history. A KING who defined an era. A LEGEND who lives beyond time. #PMFxSupriyanvi is #Devaraaya. Presenting the majestic Abhinaya Chakravarthy @KicchaSudeep as SRI KRISHNA DEVARAAYA. Happy Birthday #KichchaSudeepa."

The title announcement video offers a striking introduction to the world of 'Devaraaya', promising a film mounted on an impressive scale and steeped in historical grandeur. The glimpse immediately establishes an aura of magnificence, with Gowra Hari’s powerful and majestic score further elevating the visual experience.

Sudeepa makes a commanding impression in his royal avatar. Dressed in an elaborate traditional ensemble, the actor is adorned with an intricately designed crown, layers of pearl jewellery and other regal accessories. His intense gaze, composed expression and dignified posture add tremendous weight to the portrayal, creating an imposing image of a king who commands attention even in stillness.

The makers introduce Devaraaya through three powerful ideas- “An Empire that shaped history. A King who defined an era. A Legend who lives beyond time.” The words aptly capture the significance of Sri Krishna Devaraya, one of the most celebrated rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Sources in the know say that Sudeepa, who is known for his commanding screen presence and ability to bring intensity to his characters, has undergone a majestic transformation for the role. His first look suggests a portrayal rooted in royalty, power and dignity, while the grand visual treatment hints at a larger historical narrative waiting to unfold. The film is scheduled to hit screens in December, 2027.

--IANS

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