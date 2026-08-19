Kiara Advani on ‘Toxic’: This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani has spoken about her experience of working on ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups ’ starring Yash and said the film pushed her out of her comfort zone and taught her to embrace the unfamiliar and discover new skills along the way.

Kiara shared an intriguing picture of herself from the making of the film. In the image, the actress is seen resting inside a large, transparent, bowl-shaped tank filled to the brim with water.

For the caption, she wrote: “Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally. Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn’t know you were capable of.”

Kiara added: “This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all. Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little… and loving the journey that follows.”

“Here’s to new skills, new adventures, and the kind of passion that keeps you willing to dive in again and again!”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs. 500−1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

Kiara’s last big screen outing was in 2025 with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The film is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a circumquel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralise him.

--IANS

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