Kiara Advani marks three years of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ calls the film a joyful chapter in her career

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani took a moment to celebrate a special milestone as her film “Jugjugg Jeeyo” completed three years since its release.

Reflecting on the journey, she described the film as a joyful chapter in her career, filled with laughter, growth, and memorable moments both on and off screen. On Tuesday, the Kabir Singh actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Amul’s tribute to the film, captioning it, “3 years of this gem, best gang, most fun time, Jugjugg Jeeyo.” Kiara also tagged her co-stars from the film in the post.

Back in 2022, dairy brand Amul paid tribute to “Jugjugg Jeeyo” with a charming animated doodle. The graphic featured cartoon versions of the film’s lead stars—Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor—sitting together in a fun, lighthearted setup.

The words inscribed on the graphic read, “Roz jug kar khao! Khao, piyo, jiyo!” Sharing the doodle, the brand wrote in the caption, “Bollywood’s new popular family entertainer!”

“Jugjugg Jeeyo,” directed by Raj Mehta, was backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The ensemble cast featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and marked the film debut of Prajakta Koli. The family comedy-drama that hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her next big release, the action-packed entertainer “War 2,” where she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel continues the story of Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik, as he takes on a fresh threat to national security. “War 2” is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14 this year.

Kiara’s most recent appearance was in the Telugu film “Game Changer,” where she starred opposite South actor Ram Charan. The film, directed by S. Shankar, also featured SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil in key roles.

