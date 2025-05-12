May 12, 2025 9:09 PM हिंदी

Khelo India prepares young grapplers for the international grind with two-day weigh-in

Khelo India prepares young grapplers for the international grind with two-day weigh-in. Photo credit: SAI Media

Patna, May 12 (IANS) Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar has taken critical steps to familiarise young wrestlers with international rules, especially with the competitions in each weight category spreading over two days and requiring the grapplers to make weight on both days.

Competition manager VN Prasood, who is also the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) secretary general and an international referee, said it was important for the Khelo India competition to be played in consonance with the standard international rules.

“We want the wrestlers to go understand the rules and experiences they will face on the international stage. And weigh-in is a crucial aspect of Wrestling. Athletes will understand from an early age that they must make weight on both days if they do not want to risk being disqualified,” he said.

While this rule may be new for some young wrestlers, they are not unaware of its importance. Naina (Haryana), who is the defending champion in the girls' 49kg category, said that this rule is extremely necessary for athletes targeting events like the Asian Games, World Championships or the Olympic Games.

Naina said that when such habits are imbibed from a young age, they stay with the athlete for life. "If athletes want to shine in global events, they must understand this process of a two-day weigh-in. It may be difficult initially to make weight twice, but it will only help us if we get used to the idea,” she said.

Echoing her thoughts, Sunny Baisla (Uttar Pradesh), who won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games last year, welcomed the decision to spread the competition over two days. “It’s followed globally, and implementing it here is in the best interest of the wrestlers,” he said.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar wrestling competition began on Monday at the Gyan Bhawan here. Preliminary round bouts have started across seven categories: boys' Freestyle 65kg and 86kg, boys Greco-Roman 55kg, 67 kg, and 97kg, and girls' wrestling 57kg and 68kg.

—IANS

bc/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

People watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

Nuclear blackmail will not come in way of anti-terror action: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

Photo/IANS/A graphic showing satellite images of the Rahim Yar Khan Airfield, before and after, is displayed during the press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS photo)

Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi (IANS/video grab)

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration (IANS photo)

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup