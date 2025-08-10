Kharge to host dinner for INDIA bloc MPs amid 'poll fraud', SIR row

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for MPs of the INDIA bloc on Monday, sources said, as the opposition alliance intensifies its efforts to present a united front against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged large-scale rigging in polls.

According to sources, Kharge will host the dinner at Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, which is likely to be attended by the INDIA bloc MPs.

The move follows a show of opposition unity just days after the INDIA bloc leaders gathered for a dinner meeting at the residence of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

At the meeting, the Opposition leaders pledged to fight against the electoral roll revision in Bihar and what they have termed the BJP-Election Commission's "vote chori" model.

Several leaders from across 25 parties attended the meeting, including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and T.R. Baalu, CPI's D. Raja, CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby, MNM chief Kamal Haasan, and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi made a detailed presentation on the alleged "vote chori" being carried out by the BJP with the support of the Election Commission.

According to Congress, Gandhi explained the entire "game" of how elections were being "rigged" through this alleged collusion.

"A united front against electoral manipulation! We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs," Congress posted on X.

At a press conference earlier, Gandhi had unveiled what he called explosive evidence of a "huge criminal fraud" in the electoral process, alleging deep collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

