Ketan Agarwal murder: Fiancee Siya Goyal, her lover questioned together

Pune, June 25 (IANS) Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, who have been accused of the alleged murder of the former's financee Ketan Agarwal, were questioned together after being made to sit facing each other, officials said.

According to NDTV, the two accused who have been sent to seven-day police custody were questioned until late last night.

What initially came across as an accidental death was later reported to be an alleged murder case, reportedly planned by Goyal and her alleged lover, Chaudhary.

Pune police have reportedly detained a person who worked at Chaudhary's shop, identified as Neeraj Kumar, for questioning over his alleged links to the murder case.

Police sources revealed that Chaudhary had taken Kumar's phone on June 18 - the day of the crime - to the Lohagad Fort. Investigators suspect the former may have used this phone to contact Goyal multiple times.

Kumar had been reportedly working with Chaudhary for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary's father came in support of his son, saying that he has been "falsely framed" by his co-accused Goyal, NDTV reported.

"We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her. In fact, I only found out about her name, Siya, yesterday... I have never seen her before. I saw her for the first time at the police station," Babulal Chaudhary, a grocery shop owner, told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the accused's relative, Udaram Chaudhary, had also called him innocent.

"As far as we know, Chetan is not involved in this matter at all; he is completely innocent. We don't know who Siya is; we got to know her name only from the media," he told reporters.

However, the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, told IANS on Wednesday that he has complete faith in the judiciary and that the guilty will be punished.

"I have complete faith in the justice system... whoever is involved in this, Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and others, they should be punished severely and as soon as possible so that my child's soul can be at peace," he said.

Ketan Agarwal, the son of a prominent businessman from Maharashtra, had become engaged to Goyal in February. Their families were preparing for a lavish wedding scheduled for November, reportedly involving private jets and palace venues.

However, investigators now allege that while these preparations were underway, Goyal was already in a romantic relationship with Chaudhary after meeting him at a business event in 2025. Goyal operated a bakery business, while Chaudhary was involved in the dry fruit trade.

According to police, Chaudhary viewed Agarwal as an obstacle to his relationship with the girl. Investigators believe the two subsequently conspired to eliminate him.

--IANS

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