Kerala polls: CPI-M rebel-turned-Independent candidate Kunjikrishnan complains to EC about bogus voters

Payyannur (Kerala), April 6 (IANS) In the runup to the Kerala Assembly polls on Thursday, the Payyannur constituency in Kannur district has emerged as a politically charged battleground, marked by rebellion, allegations of electoral malpractice, and a high-stakes contest between former allies.

Independent candidate V. Kunjikrishnan, once a loyal CPI-M functionary and a member of its powerful Kannur district committee, has lodged a formal complaint with the District Election Officer alleging large-scale irregularities in the electoral roll.

He has claimed that the names of deceased persons and those no longer residing in the constituency continue to remain on the voters’ list, raising concerns over possible bogus voting.

In his complaint, Kunjikrishnan alleged lapses on the part of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), accusing them of failing to remove ineligible names.

He further charged that certain BLOs, allegedly influenced by Left sympathies, had enabled the retention of such names, facilitating fraudulent voting practices.

The complaint also points to the alleged creation of fake voter ID cards at clandestine centres in and around Payyannur.

Kunjikrishnan, who compiled a list of such voters before filing the complaint, has warned that he will approach the courts if any votes are found to have been cast in the names of deceased or absent individuals.

Stressing the need for electoral integrity, he said the process must be made genuinely free and fair.

The political significance of his candidature adds further intrigue to the contest.

Kunjikrishnan was ousted from the CPI-M after he raised allegations related to a martyrs’ fund collection, leading to a bitter fallout with the party leadership.

His entry into the fray has been bolstered by the United Democratic Front (UDF), with senior leader and RSP veteran Shibu Baby John stepping in to offer support and effectively ceding the party’s space in Payyannur to him.

This has set the stage for a direct and intense battle between Kunjikrishnan and sitting CPI-M MLA T.I. Madhusoodhan, who had secured a record victory margin of over 49,000 votes in the 2021 election.

What was once a stronghold of party unity has now turned into a contest of personal and political rivalry.

As polling day approaches, Payyannur stands as a microcosm of Kerala’s shifting political equations where rebellion within ranks, opposition strategy, and allegations of malpractice converge in a fiercely fought electoral showdown.

--IANS

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