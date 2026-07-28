Kerala HC bars bid to move Kumbh Mela viral star out of Kochi

Kochi, July 28 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stepped in to protect the woman popularly known as the Kumbh Mela viral star, directing the State government to ensure that she is not taken out of the jurisdiction of Kochi city against her will or without the court's permission.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the interim order while hearing the woman's writ petition seeking police protection.

The order effectively prevents the Kerala Police from handing her over to the Madhya Pradesh Police unless the High Court grants permission.

The direction came after the court was informed that the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) had asked the Kerala Director General of Police to hand over the woman to the Madhya Pradesh Police in accordance with due process of law.

The NCST acted on a complaint filed by a social worker, who alleged that the woman was a minor when she married Mohammed Farmaan.

The Commission had also directed that appropriate orders be obtained from the High Court before implementing its directions.

Taking note of the petitioner's fears, the court observed that she was already under its protection and could not be handed over to anyone without its approval.

"The State shall ensure that she is not removed from the jurisdictional limits of Kochi against her will until the writ petition is finally decided," the court said.

The petitioner's counsel argued that she feared for her life if she was sent back to Madhya Pradesh.

He submitted that she could face an honour killing if forced to return to her family.

The counsel also contended that she was 18 years and three months old when she got married.

Her original birth certificate, he claimed, was later cancelled without her knowledge.

That cancellation has already been challenged before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The High Court also continued the police protection granted to the petitioner.

However, the court noted that providing security would be difficult if she remained in hiding.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas orally observed that the police could protect her only if they knew where she was.

The court clarified that whenever she faced an immediate threat, she should contact the woman protection officer assigned to her case, who would ensure prompt security.

The woman had first secured police protection from the High Court in June.

The interim protection was briefly withdrawn after police said they could not trace her.

Last week, the court restored the protection after she again approached the police seeking safety.

The case will come up for further hearing next week.

--IANS

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