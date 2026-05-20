Kerala CM Satheesan keeps key portfolios as UDF finalises ministerial allocations

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan has retained the plum portfolios of Finance, Law and Ports in the 21-member United Democratic Front (UDF) ministry, whose portfolio allocation was finalised after days of intense coalition discussions and internal bargaining.

The Cabinet composition reflects the coalition arithmetic within the ruling front, with the Congress securing 12 berths and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) five.

The remaining four berths have gone to alliance partners — the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Communist Marxist Party, the Kerala Congress-Joseph, and the Kerala Congress-Jacob, with one cabinet berth each.

In a major generational shift within the UDF, 14 members of the Cabinet, including Satheesan himself, are becoming ministers for the first time.

Of these, six leaders have entered the ministry as first-time MLAs.

The swearing-in of the MLAs takes place on Thursday, and the Speaker will be elected on Friday.

Then, after a break, the house assembles again on May 29 when Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar will read out the new government’s address.

Then the house will discuss the address for three days starting June 1.

Following is a list of portfolios:

(Congress)

Chief Minister Satheesan - Finance, Law, Ports

Ramesh Chennithala - Home, Vigilance, Coir

Sunny Joseph - Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs

K. Muraleedharan - Health, Food Safety, Devaswoms

A. P. Anil Kumar - Land Revenue

P. C. Vishnunath - Tourism, Culture, Films

M. Liju - Co-operation, Excise

Roji M. John - Collegiate Education

T. Siddique - Agriculture

K. A. Thulasi - Development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

Bindu Krishna - Labour, Animal Husbandry, Women & Child Development

O. J. Janeesh - Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoos

(IUML)

P.K. Kunhalikutty - Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Handlooms & Textiles

N. Shamsudheen - General Education, Wakf, Haj Pilgrimage

K.M. Shaji - Panchayat, Municipality, Corporation, Town Planning, Rural Development

P.K. Basheer - Public Works Department

V.E. Abdul Gafoor - Fisheries, Social Justice

(Kerala Congress-Joseph)

Mons Joseph - Irrigation, Housing

(Kerala Congress - Jacob)

Anoop Jacob - Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs

(RSP)

Shibu Baby John - Forests & Wildlife Protection

(CMP)

C.P. John - Transport

--IANS

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