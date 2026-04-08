Keanu Reeves to aspiring actors: 'Respect who you're working with until...'

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood’s dapper dude Keanu Revees has given out a few nuggets of wisdom to those hoping to follow in his footsteps.

The 61-year-old actor, who stars alongside Cameron Diaz in the new black comedy Outcome, movie told E! News: "Try not to be a…. Go to work and respect who you're working with until they prove they don't get your respect. Try not to be an…. It might not work out, but try."

Diaz, on the other hand, noted that every person who encounters fame and success experiences it differently, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I would say there's no handbook or manual on being famous, so you have to write your own and follow your own manuscript. You got to just make it your own. You can't really do it - you don't know what it's going to be. Reach out to other people that you admire, the way that they do it, and ask them for some advice."

Meanwhile, Reeves had earlier shared that he was encouraged to change his name when he first arrived in Hollywood. He has enjoyed huge success in the movie business, but his manager thought Keanu's name might stunt his career prospects.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Reeves explained: "I got paid when I was like 16, so I was a professional actor around 16, 17 (years old).

"I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles ... At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles. Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ So that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood (moment).

"I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?'"

Reeves actually considered changing his name to "Chuck Spadina" at one point in time.

He shared: "My middle name is Charles, so I was like, ‘…Chuck?’ And I grew up on a street called Spadina, (therefore) Chuck Spadina. And then I was something Templeton. So then I became KC Reeves.

"I was credited as KC Reeves … And then I couldn’t do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘KC Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer. Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment."

--IANS

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