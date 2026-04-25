April 25, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Kate Hudson: Really think I’m going to be a great old person

Kate Hudson: Really think I’m going to be a great old person

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who turned 47 on April 19, said she is embracing the ageing process and feels she is going to be a “great old person.”

Appearing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 51-year-old host wished Hudson a "happy belated birthday", which prompted her reply: "Thank you! I’m so old."

Fallon reacted: "Oh, please!", before the Song Sung Blue actress clarified: "No, I love it. I really think I’m going to be a great old person, because I like it, because it gets better, so you don’t have to care as much."

The actress, the daughter of Oscar-winning star Goldie Hawn and 76-year-old musician-and-actor Bill Hudson, celebrated her 47th birthday with a "crawfish boil", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kate continued: "And I had a beignet cake. I got my crawfish in because, yeah, I had to do that every crawfish season. Have you ever had a boil? It’s so fun, it's the best.

"They just boil it up, and there’s corn, there’s sausage, there's potatoes, and we just throw it on in and listen to music. It was the best, and the kids love it, they just run around."

Kate has son, Ryder with her 59-year-old ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 14, with her 47-year-old former fiance, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and Rani, seven, with her 39-year-old fiance, musician Danny Fujikawa.

In October 2025, she credited her mother Hawn for her fearless attitude to life.

Kate told Variety: "Thank God I had a mom who said, 'Make your own way.' When you become successful in the arts - and what I mean by ‘successful’ is when you’re making other people a lot of money - people really like to put you in a box. But nobody becomes an artist to be put in a cage.

"As you get older, you realise you’re the only one who makes the decision not to allow yourself to be in that cage. It means having to make fearless and risk-taking decisions that are really, really hard to do when you have a status quo that’s safe."

--IANS

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