Kashmiri diaspora stages massive protest in London against brutality of Pak forces in PoK

London, July 6 (IANS) Several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, condemning the violent crackdown by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while calling for the restoration of human rights in the region.

The demonstration comes amid ongoing unrest in PoK, during which dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed and injured by Pakistani forces, with the region under a strict blockade, curfew, and a total communications blackout.

Taking to its social media platform on X on Monday, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said a massive demonstration was held in London in solidarity with the committee and to protest what it described as the "genocide of innocent Kashmiris." The group said that the protest sent a clear message to the Pakistani forces who believe they can suppress the people's movement "through power and the barrel of the gun."

"We British Kashmiris stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and will continue to challenge the usurpers," the JAAC said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s UK chapter took to X and said that overseas Kashmiris participated in a massive march in London against the “barbarism” of state forces in PoK and to demand the restoration of human rights.

“The illegitimate military-led government in Pakistan has so far killed several protesters, injured hundreds, and arrested many more, including one of the top leaders of the movement, Shaukat Nawaz Mir,” it added.

Meanwhile, British lawmaker Imran Hussain called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan to “lift the lockdown immediately, restore full communications immediately, and resume peaceful table talks and negotiations immediately,” with respect for the human rights of Kashmiris in PoK at the center of the process.

In a post on X, shared by JAAC, Hussain said that hundreds of his constituents continue to contact him expressing grave concern over the escalating tensions in Pok.

Hussain said that he had written to the UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and was seeking an urgent meeting with Foreign Office Ministers to raise concerns over the situation in PoK.

“I have written to the Foreign Secretary as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, supported by now over 50 parliamentarians. On the strength of this letter, we are now today urgently requesting a meeting with Foreign Office ministers to directly relay our concerns on behalf of our constituents. I have also tabled a parliamentary early day motion that continues to get support from across the House,” he stated.

--IANS

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