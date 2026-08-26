Kashmiri diaspora protest outside Norway Parliament, condemns Pak forces' brutalities in PoK

Oslo, Aug 26 (IANS) Several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in Norway staged a demonstration outside the Norwegian Parliament condemning the brutalities and killing of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistani forces, expressed solidarity with the civil society group Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), while calling for an end to Pakistani security forces' operations in the region.

Sharing the visuals of the demonstration on its social media platform X on Wednesday, JAAC posted: “Vigorous protest demonstration outside the Norwegian Parliament against the genocide of Kashmiris by the forces. Overseas Kashmiris demand immediate implementation of the October 4, 2025 agreement made with the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee by withdrawing the killer, terrorist forces—if the rulers continue fascism, we will be forced to expand the scope of protests.”

The October 4, 2025 agreement was signed in Muzaffarabad by representatives of Pakistan’s federal government, the PoK administration and the JAAC following weeks of unrest and a region-wide shutdown in late September and early October 2025 that left several people dead in PoK.

The protest in Norway comes amid growing demonstrations by Kashmiri diaspora groups across the world, demanding international intervention over what they describe as a brutal crackdown by the Pakistani authorities in PoK.

Earlier this week, several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the US staged a demonstration at Times Square in New York, calling for an end to the brutalities by Pakistani forces in PoK.

They carried placards that read: “For every life lost we demand justice”, “Stop killing Kashmiris”, “Our right, our voice, our future”.

Reports suggest that hundreds have been killed and injured in a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces in PoK, with the region remaining under a strict blockade, curfew, and a total communications blackout.

Last week, more than 70 British Parliamentarians wrote to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging intervention over the worsening situation in PoK, while calling for an end to the bloodshed caused by Pakistani forces and measures to protect civilian lives.

In the letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, the British lawmakers said, "Over recent months, reports of deaths and injuries, restrictions on communications, arbitrary arrests, disruption to essential supplies, and limitations on peaceful civic and political expression have caused considerable concern. We have also continued to hear from British Kashmiris who remain deeply anxious about the safety and wellbeing of relatives and loved ones in the region."

The Parliamentarians called on the UN, through its appropriate bodies and good offices, to support efforts to end the bloodshed and prevent further loss of life, restore and protect access to communications, and ensure the unhindered movement of food, medicines and other essential supplies.

--IANS

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