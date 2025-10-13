October 13, 2025 1:13 PM हिंदी

Karur Stampede: SC orders CBI probe, ex-judge to monitor investigation

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI inquiry into the Karur stampede -- a tragic incident that claimed 41 lives and left over 100 injured.

In its interim order, a Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria appointed former SC judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to supervise the CBI probe.

Apart from Justice Rastogi, two IPS officials of Tamil Nadu -- who are not native to the state -- will also be part of the supervision panel, the apex court further directed.

The Justice Maheshwari-led Bench was dealing with a batch of pleas challenging the Madras High Court's directive for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident and sought an independent probe.

While actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has sought an investigation under the chairmanship of a former Supreme Court judge, several others, including BJP leader Uma Anandan, were seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

The tragedy, one of the worst crowd-control failures in Tamil Nadu in recent years, raised serious questions about public safety at political events.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the tragic incident, while refusing to proceed further on a petition seeking a CBI investigation.

In an order passed on September 3, the Madras High Court had criticised the political leadership of TVK for abandoning their followers in the aftermath of the deadly incident.

“Shockingly, the programme organisers, including the leader of the political party, absconded from the venue, abandoning their own cadres, followers, and fans. There is neither remorse, nor responsibility, nor even an expression of regret,” observed a single-judge Bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar.

The Madras High Court “strongly condemned the conduct of Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of occurrence immediately after the mishaps”.

“It is incumbent upon such a party to have taken immediate steps to rescue and assist individuals caught in the stampede-like situation arising from the massive crowd in which many children, women, and several young person tragically lost their lives,” it added.

In its special leave petition (SLP), TVK Secretary Aadhav Arjuna objected to what the party termed "unverified and prejudicial observations" made against its leadership by the Madras High Court, adding that TVK leaders and cadre had, in fact, "immediately coordinated relief and medical aid" when reports of people fainting emerged.

The Madras High Court had directed the SIT to conduct an impartial and time-bound investigation and submit periodic updates.

--IANS

pds/dpb

