Vishaal Mohan on if controversy sometimes works as a marketing tool for films

February 26, 2026 4:02 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) As actor Vishaal Mohan's latest outing "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" is facing a lot of backlash, he opened up about whether controversy sometimes works as a marketing tool for projects.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Vishaal stated that while working on a project, none of those involved are focused on the controversy, and everyone only focuses on coming up with something great for the audience.

He was asked, "These days, controversies often become talking points for films. In your opinion, does controversy sometimes work as a marketing tool?"

In his reply, Vishaal explained that there are both positive and negative aspects to a controversy.

"But when we make a film, neither the producer, nor the director, nor the actors focus on controversy. Our only aim is to give our best to society and the audience — through strong performances, meaningful writing, and sincere direction. That is where our attention lies," he shared.

He was further asked, "The title of your latest film, 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', has sparked a lot of discussion and controversy. What was your first reaction when you heard the title?"

To this, Vishaal said that they have made this film with complete clarity about its intent.

Making things a little clearer, he added, "The interpretation that some people are drawing from the title is not what the film represents. For us, our country and culture mean everything. We believe in one identity — we are Indians. Beyond that, we are all brothers and sisters."

Vishaal said that "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" is a completely clean and family-oriented film.

"You can watch it with your children and parents without hesitation. Judging a two-hour film based on a short promotional clip of a few seconds is not fair," he went on to add.

"Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" has led to widespread protests for its portrayal of an interfaith romance involving a member of the Yadav community. This has even resulted in FIRs and demands for the ban of the drama.

