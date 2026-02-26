Darshan Raval reveals why he started off 2026 with love song

February 26, 2026 3:59 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Playback singer Darshan Raval, who has released his new love track ‘Saathiya’, has shared why he started off 2026 with a love number.

The song has been sung and composed by Darshan. He also doubles up as a lyricist for the song. The music is produced by Anmol Daniel, Saathiya is a celebration of love wrapped in a soothing, comforting melody, one that you’d like to enjoy with your partner during a cozy evening.

Talking about the song, Darshan said, “For me, beginning 2026 with ‘Saathiya’ felt natural. I’ve been surrounded by so much love, and this song is my way of pouring all those emotions into something pure and intentional. I wish that Saathiya brings a lot of joy to everyone as much as I have enjoyed making it”.

What sets ‘Saathiya’ apart is Darshan’s soulful vocals and soothing music, blending wonderfully well with the emotive lyrics. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, Darshan had treated his fans with the first-ever rendition of Saathiya at a concert in Vadodara, stating that the song began its journey that night! And for Darshan’s fans, Saathiya is a song that shows what ‘being’ in love feels like - and honestly, the season of love has begun all over again.

"’Saathiya’ is that feeling when love doesn’t need big words. It just quietly stays with you. This song is soft, honest, and very close to my heart”, he added.

Darshan gained national recognition after finishing as the first runner-up on India’s Raw Star (2014). He primarily works in Hindi and Gujarati music, with additional songs in Punjabi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi. His notable tracks include ‘Tera Zikr’, ‘Asal Mein’, ‘Chogada’, ‘Kamariya’, and ‘Ek Tarfa’. He has released multiple singles, film songs, and independent albums.

